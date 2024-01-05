Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 5, 2024 : ALTM, SQQQ, MPW, TQQQ, PLTR, PTON, QS, OMGA, TSLA, NIO, QQQ, CCL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -58.2 to 16,223.81. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 33,050,797 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Arcadium Lithium plc (ALTM) is -0.07 at $6.74, with 9,526,033 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.13 at $14.97, with 3,735,972 shares traded. This represents a 14.19% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) is -1.04 at $3.96, with 2,921,051 shares traded. MPW's current last sale is 68.87% of the target price of $5.75.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.35 at $45.46, with 1,865,549 shares traded. This represents a 182.36% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.6203 at $15.63, with 1,640,624 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 97.69% of the target price of $16.



Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) is +0.4203 at $6.55, with 1,138,553 shares traded. PTON's current last sale is 100.77% of the target price of $6.5.



QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is -0.1 at $9.20, with 1,034,951 shares traded. QS's current last sale is 131.43% of the target price of $7.



Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (OMGA) is -0.015 at $5.30, with 927,516 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for OMGA is in the "strong buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -1.08 at $236.85, with 873,693 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 93.8% of the target price of $252.5.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.07 at $8.20, with 573,743 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 78.47% of the target price of $10.45.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.93 at $395.35, with 571,263 shares traded. This represents a 51.86% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.15 at $17.00, with 485,349 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.04. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CCL is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.