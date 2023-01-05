Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 5, 2023 : TQQQ, TSLA, SQQQ, HKD, BBBY, SI, FCAX, AAPL, AMZN, BEKE, NIO, DAL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -46.84 to 10,867.96. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 34,426,914 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.14 at $17.03, with 4,822,092 shares traded. This represents a 5.78% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -0.76 at $112.88, with 3,340,192 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 45.15% of the target price of $250.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.37 at $54.78, with 2,866,658 shares traded. This represents a 82.82% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) is +6.82 at $16.82, with 2,586,525 shares traded.



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is -0.3811 at $2.03, with 2,503,023 shares traded.BBBY is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/10/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Nov2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -1.94 per share, which represents a -25 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) is -8.71 at $13.24, with 2,487,689 shares traded. SI's current last sale is 36.78% of the target price of $36.



Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (FCAX) is +0.02 at $10.13, with 1,985,804 shares traded.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.91 at $127.27, with 1,069,173 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +1.12 at $86.26, with 1,041,793 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is +0.14 at $16.40, with 708,664 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.11 at $10.52, with 673,048 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) is +0.16 at $34.55, with 603,104 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.37. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DAL is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.