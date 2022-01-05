Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 5, 2022 : CNTB, SQQQ, WEJO, STLA, F, AACG, NKLA, PLTR, PFE, BHP, T, AAPL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -68.87 to 16,210.86. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 18,343,446 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (CNTB) is -0.25 at $5.45, with 2,483,443 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CNTB is in the "strong buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.07 at $6.04, with 2,420,290 shares traded. This represents a 7.28% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Wejo Group Limited (WEJO) is +0.97 at $7.27, with 1,615,862 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WEJO is in the "strong buy range".



Stellantis N.V. (STLA) is +0.33 at $20.62, with 1,398,459 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for STLA is in the "strong buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.15 at $24.16, with 1,363,269 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ATA Creativity Global (AACG) is -0.49 at $2.06, with 1,135,408 shares traded.



Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is +0.44 at $10.76, with 730,776 shares traded. NKLA's current last sale is 65.21% of the target price of $16.5.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.09 at $18.26, with 630,542 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 79.39% of the target price of $23.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +1.1 at $55.63, with 584,148 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PFE is in the "buy range".



BHP Group Limited (BHP) is +0.55 at $61.87, with 560,302 shares traded. BHP's current last sale is 104.86% of the target price of $59.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.25 at $25.89, with 485,985 shares traded. T's current last sale is 86.3% of the target price of $30.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.55 at $179.15, with 403,589 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.89. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.