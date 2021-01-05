Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 5, 2021 : NIO, CHL, FUBO, SQQQ, AAPL, AAL, QS, LI, XPEV, TSLA, NOK, AZN

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -45.98 to 12,648.68. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 19,791,365 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -1.85 at $51.64, with 3,509,581 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 156.48% of the target price of $33.



China Mobile (Hong Kong) Ltd. (CHL) is +2.85 at $29.71, with 2,379,160 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) is +1.79 at $26.03, with 1,841,568 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FUBO is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.2102 at $16.05, with 1,150,245 shares traded. This represents a 6.58% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.73 at $128.68, with 1,082,199 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is -0.27 at $14.86, with 1,046,351 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 144.98% of the target price of $10.25.



QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is -2.84 at $47.12, with 919,535 shares traded. QS's current last sale is 168.29% of the target price of $28.



Li Auto Inc. (LI) is -0.35 at $32.11, with 850,575 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LI is in the "buy range".



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -0.86 at $43.24, with 697,456 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -7.77 at $722.00, with 661,286 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.12 at $4.01, with 650,255 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 89.11% of the target price of $4.5.



Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) is -0.05 at $50.47, with 613,621 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AZN is in the "buy range".

