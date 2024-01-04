Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 4, 2024 : OMGA, SQQQ, TQQQ, MBLY, MU, FCX, TSLA, ABBV, NIO, BBVA, PLTR, CCL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -70.25 to 16,298.24. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 48,935,716 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (OMGA) is +2.83 at $5.56, with 9,768,467 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for OMGA is in the "strong buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.1 at $14.69, with 3,243,667 shares traded. This represents a 12.05% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.3 at $46.29, with 2,121,842 shares traded. This represents a 187.52% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) is -10.91 at $28.81, with 1,402,587 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for MBLY is 7.527862; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is +0.64 at $82.90, with 1,135,976 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Feb 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.43. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MU is in the "buy range".



Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX) is -0.12 at $41.25, with 1,027,716 shares traded. FCX's current last sale is 98.21% of the target price of $42.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +0.75 at $239.20, with 945,288 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 94.73% of the target price of $252.5.



AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is unchanged at $160.46, with 902,564 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.84. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ABBV is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.08 at $8.42, with 591,941 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 80.57% of the target price of $10.45.



Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) is +0.12 at $9.17, with 485,610 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BBVA is in the "buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.11 at $16.20, with 419,999 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 101.25% of the target price of $16.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.15 at $16.50, with 349,700 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CCL is in the "buy range".

