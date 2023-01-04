Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 4, 2023 : GERN, TQQQ, TSLA, SQQQ, ENVX, TAL, BABA, TSLL, NIO, IP, BBD, YMM

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 72.44 to 10,935.08. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 60,775,311 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Geron Corporation (GERN) is +0.9886 at $3.39, with 20,418,264 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GERN is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.42 at $17.33, with 5,669,514 shares traded. This represents a 7.64% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +1.51 at $109.61, with 3,118,298 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1.32 at $53.83, with 2,080,427 shares traded. This represents a 88.22% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Enovix Corporation (ENVX) is -4.27 at $7.85, with 1,710,611 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ENVX is in the "strong buy range".



TAL Education Group (TAL) is +0.2 at $7.76, with 1,313,821 shares traded. TAL's current last sale is 153.66% of the target price of $5.05.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +6.07 at $98.05, with 998,754 shares traded. BABA's current last sale is 70.04% of the target price of $140.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is +0.11 at $5.20, with 992,825 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.31 at $9.94, with 950,091 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



International Paper Company (IP) is +0.19 at $35.60, with 678,988 shares traded. IP's current last sale is 107.88% of the target price of $33.



Banco Bradesco Sa (BBD) is +0.02 at $2.58, with 673,396 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BBD is in the "buy range".



Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) is +0.29 at $9.06, with 638,265 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for YMM is in the "strong buy range".

