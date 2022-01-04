Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 4, 2022 : SQQQ, F, AAPL, CCL, SE, TSLA, NIO, TQQQ, QQQ, BCS, VCIT, BAC

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 24.67 to 16,526.44. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 25,722,262 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.03 at $5.71, with 3,220,737 shares traded. This represents a 1.42% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.66 at $22.43, with 2,932,844 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.78 at $182.79, with 780,077 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.89. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.46 at $21.87, with 739,048 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 89.27% of the target price of $24.5.



Sea Limited (SE) is -15.41 at $207.90, with 594,042 shares traded. SE's current last sale is 54% of the target price of $385.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +5.22 at $1,205.00, with 516,092 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 136.93% of the target price of $880.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.0935 at $33.38, with 396,597 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.19 at $172.32, with 372,323 shares traded. This represents a 129.67% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.9 at $402.58, with 359,702 shares traded. This represents a 35.34% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Barclays PLC (BCS) is +0.06 at $10.65, with 356,708 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BCS is in the "strong buy range".



Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) is -0.16 at $92.01, with 318,128 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.6 at $46.78, with 299,165 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".

