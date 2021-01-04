Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 4, 2021 : NIO, CAN, GNW, EBON, CALA, AZN, AAPL, QS, XPEV, TSLA, CHL, PLTR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 72.16 to 12,960.44. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 25,890,202 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +2.41 at $51.15, with 4,938,244 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 155% of the target price of $33.



Canaan Inc. (CAN) is +1.32 at $7.25, with 3,043,221 shares traded.



Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) is -1.3001 at $2.48, with 2,284,038 shares traded.



Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) is +2.13 at $8.20, with 2,061,820 shares traded.



Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (CALA) is -2.64 at $2.27, with 1,988,621 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CALA is in the "strong buy range".



Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) is +1.15 at $51.14, with 1,409,928 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AZN is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +1.17 at $133.86, with 1,216,782 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is -15.45 at $69.00, with 1,155,324 shares traded. QS's current last sale is 246.43% of the target price of $28.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +3.23 at $46.06, with 1,122,920 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +14.43 at $720.10, with 1,061,467 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



China Mobile (Hong Kong) Ltd. (CHL) is -1.15 at $27.39, with 842,137 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CHL is in the "strong buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.31 at $23.86, with 815,894 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 164.55% of the target price of $14.5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.