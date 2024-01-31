Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 31, 2024 : PARA, SQQQ, NYCB, AMD, SOFI, TQQQ, PFE, NIO, SBUX, PCG, TEVA, BA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -168.63 to 17,308.08. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 52,745,869 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Paramount Global (PARA) is +1.85 at $15.53, with 7,003,990 shares traded. PARA's current last sale is 124.24% of the target price of $12.5.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.34 at $12.41, with 4,920,688 shares traded. This represents a 6.52% increase from its 52 Week Low.



New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) is -2.83 at $7.55, with 4,039,673 shares traded. NYCB's current last sale is 58.08% of the target price of $13.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is -7.96 at $164.10, with 3,025,059 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.83. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is -0.29 at $8.11, with 2,692,613 shares traded. SOFI's current last sale is 83.18% of the target price of $9.75.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.48 at $54.45, with 2,337,089 shares traded. This represents a 170.49% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.15 at $27.17, with 2,003,173 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 79.91% of the target price of $34.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.1 at $5.69, with 1,624,324 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) is +4.47 at $98.55, with 1,441,274 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.12. SBUX's current last sale is 92.1% of the target price of $107.



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is -0.07 at $16.90, with 1,188,206 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PCG is in the "buy range".



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is -0.32 at $11.41, with 1,013,307 shares traded. TEVA's current last sale is 87.77% of the target price of $13.



Boeing Company (The) (BA) is +3.55 at $203.99, with 886,509 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.72. Smarter Analyst Reports: Boeing Signs MOU with Ethiopian Airlines; Shares Down 4%

