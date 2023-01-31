Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 31, 2023 : TQQQ, CVNA, SQQQ, BZFD, TSLA, PFE, LCID, TSLL, F, GM, APE, BBAI

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 5.98 to 11,918.37. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 33,366,729 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.24 at $21.69, with 4,529,019 shares traded. This represents a 34.72% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Carvana Co. (CVNA) is +0.7 at $10.70, with 3,316,559 shares traded. CVNA's current last sale is 107% of the target price of $10.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.44 at $41.64, with 3,153,344 shares traded. This represents a 33.58% increase from its 52 Week Low.



BuzzFeed, Inc. (BZFD) is +0.2015 at $2.94, with 2,890,242 shares traded. BZFD's current last sale is 147.08% of the target price of $2.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -1.81 at $164.85, with 2,870,581 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 82.43% of the target price of $200.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -1.2 at $42.35, with 1,860,625 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Understanding Pfizer’s Newly Added Risk Factors



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is -0.38 at $11.37, with 1,481,793 shares traded. LCID's current last sale is 66.88% of the target price of $17.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is -0.1615 at $9.39, with 1,338,680 shares traded. This represents a 102.34% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.305 at $13.20, with 1,233,446 shares traded.F is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/2/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.6 per share, which represents a 26 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



General Motors Company (GM) is +1.66 at $37.95, with 926,297 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Monday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (APE) is +0.04 at $2.37, with 864,033 shares traded.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.7 at $3.28, with 789,627 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 65.6% of the target price of $5.

