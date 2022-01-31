Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 31, 2022 : BAC, AAPL, TQQQ, SQQQ, UBS, QQQ, SOFI, KSCP, NOK, NIO, UMC, F

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 39.11 to 14,493.72. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 21,058,678 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.32 at $45.55, with 4,369,590 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.77. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.19 at $170.14, with 2,588,375 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.44. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.02 at $56.39, with 1,799,869 shares traded. This represents a 50.31% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.02 at $41.30, with 1,430,637 shares traded. This represents a 46.71% increase from its 52 Week Low.



UBS AG (UBS) is -0.03 at $18.40, with 1,406,008 shares traded.UBS is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/1/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.24 per share, which represents a 46 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.05 at $351.85, with 1,158,290 shares traded. This represents a 18.29% increase from its 52 Week Low.



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is -0.13 at $10.97, with 1,030,368 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Knightscope, Inc. (KSCP) is +3.39 at $19.68, with 1,002,884 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.04 at $5.76, with 799,901 shares traded.NOK is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/3/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.12 per share, which represents a 17 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.28 at $21.18, with 760,642 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is +0.01 at $9.30, with 604,749 shares traded. UMC's current last sale is 89.86% of the target price of $10.35.



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.03 at $19.51, with 519,309 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.43. F is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/3/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.43 per share, which represents a 34 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

