Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 30, 2024 : SQQQ, TSLA, SOFI, GM, KURA, PFE, TQQQ, TSLL, F, NIO, PLTR, SLB

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -33.75 to 17,562.52. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 31,614,183 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.08 at $11.91, with 2,376,688 shares traded. This represents a 2.23% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +4.82 at $195.75, with 2,260,529 shares traded.



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is -0.2 at $8.96, with 2,079,290 shares traded.



General Motors Company (GM) is +2.31 at $37.70, with 1,725,254 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.12. Smarter Analyst Reports: Monday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens



Kura Oncology, Inc. (KURA) is +1.2 at $19.80, with 1,615,334 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for KURA is 8.563509; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.0899 at $27.57, with 1,361,727 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Understanding Pfizer’s Newly Added Risk Factors



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.29 at $56.78, with 1,345,290 shares traded. This represents a 182.07% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is +0.34 at $9.86, with 1,225,389 shares traded. This represents a 24.03% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.23 at $11.78, with 1,068,115 shares traded.F is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/6/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.12 per share, which represents a 51 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.08 at $6.06, with 1,060,882 shares traded.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.04 at $17.05, with 507,599 shares traded.PLTR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/5/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.04 per share, which represents a -2 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) is -3.13 at $50.07, with 412,532 shares traded.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.