Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 30, 2023 : LCID, SOFI, TSLA, TQQQ, BBAI, SQQQ, APE, BZFD, NIO, BABA, AMC, XPEV

January 30, 2023 — 08:29 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -127.98 to 12,038.62. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 68,935,366 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is +0.88 at $13.75, with 14,993,236 shares traded. LCID's current last sale is 80.88% of the target price of $17.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is +0.4 at $6.34, with 7,289,021 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: SoFi Concludes Acquisition of Technisys

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +1.9 at $179.80, with 6,432,187 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 89.9% of the target price of $200.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.71 at $22.62, with 6,153,671 shares traded. This represents a 40.5% increase from its 52 Week Low.

BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.72 at $3.14, with 5,467,546 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 62.8% of the target price of $5.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.2 at $40.05, with 3,966,827 shares traded. This represents a 28.48% increase from its 52 Week Low.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (APE) is +0.21 at $2.13, with 3,420,139 shares traded.

BuzzFeed, Inc. (BZFD) is -0.43 at $3.44, with 2,742,124 shares traded. BZFD's current last sale is 172% of the target price of $2.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.1801 at $12.53, with 1,443,450 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -6.18 at $112.20, with 797,287 shares traded. BABA's current last sale is 79.29% of the target price of $141.5.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.22 at $5.29, with 726,476 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 264.5% of the target price of $2.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -0.25 at $10.44, with 649,206 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 84.19% of the target price of $12.4.

