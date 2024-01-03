Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 3, 2024 : SQQQ, TQQQ, NIO, VZ, DYN, SOFI, COIN, T, TSLA, PLTR, KMI, UBER

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -89.05 to 16,454.89. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 41,241,386 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.22 at $14.36, with 5,572,246 shares traded. This represents a 9.53% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.73 at $47.40, with 2,746,491 shares traded. This represents a 194.41% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.18 at $8.24, with 2,138,807 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 78.85% of the target price of $10.45.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +0.64 at $39.52, with 1,969,252 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 95.23% of the target price of $41.5.



Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (DYN) is +5.02 at $18.08, with 1,875,176 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for DYN is 12.635075; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is -0.68 at $8.97, with 1,845,863 shares traded. SOFI's current last sale is 99.67% of the target price of $9.



Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) is -10.78 at $146.10, with 1,502,601 shares traded. COIN's current last sale is 166.97% of the target price of $87.5.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.09 at $17.34, with 1,315,244 shares traded. T's current last sale is 86.7% of the target price of $20.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -3.2988 at $245.12, with 1,277,434 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 97.08% of the target price of $252.5.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.4 at $16.18, with 1,009,116 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 101.13% of the target price of $16.



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is +0.03 at $17.86, with 806,726 shares traded. KMI's current last sale is 89.3% of the target price of $20.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -0.78 at $57.60, with 786,664 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.