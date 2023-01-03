Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 3, 2023 : TQQQ, TSLA, SQQQ, TSLL, PBR, BBBY, BABA, NIO, QQQ, ABEV, XPEV, CCL

Pre-Market
January 03, 2023 — 08:28 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 66.05 to 11,005.81. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 57,597,617 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.3 at $17.60, with 7,476,206 shares traded. This represents a 9.32% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -4.98 at $118.20, with 5,589,543 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 46.9% of the target price of $252.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1 at $53.01, with 2,911,524 shares traded. This represents a 85.35% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is -0.37 at $5.88, with 1,808,306 shares traded. This represents a 13.73% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) is -1.03 at $9.62, with 1,593,752 shares traded. PBR's current last sale is 68.71% of the target price of $14.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is +0.06 at $2.57, with 1,374,701 shares traded.BBBY is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/5/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Nov2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -1.93 per share, which represents a -25 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +2.61 at $90.70, with 1,292,352 shares traded. BABA's current last sale is 64.79% of the target price of $140.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.35 at $10.10, with 1,226,695 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.7 at $267.98, with 1,101,024 shares traded. This represents a 5.4% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is -0.08 at $2.64, with 714,228 shares traded. ABEV's current last sale is 88% of the target price of $3.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.61 at $10.55, with 490,875 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 87.92% of the target price of $12.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.14 at $8.20, with 450,899 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 82% of the target price of $10.

