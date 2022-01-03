Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 3, 2022 : AFI, F, SQQQ, APLT, NIO, BMY, TSLA, KO, XERS, CPOP, AAPL, XOM

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 110.87 to 16,430.95. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 24,378,487 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (AFI) is +0.73 at $2.71, with 4,202,557 shares traded.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.33 at $21.10, with 3,380,967 shares traded. F's current last sale is 111.05% of the target price of $19.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.13 at $5.81, with 2,480,361 shares traded. This represents a 3.2% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (APLT) is -2.37 at $6.58, with 1,677,716 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for APLT is 9.847497; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +1.44 at $33.12, with 1,593,069 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is +0.18 at $62.53, with 1,278,242 shares traded. BMY's current last sale is 87.45% of the target price of $71.5.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +70.82 at $1,127.60, with 1,086,315 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 128.14% of the target price of $880.



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is -0.13 at $59.08, with 850,121 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (XERS) is +0.05 at $2.98, with 566,969 shares traded.



Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (CPOP) is -0.13 at $3.50, with 553,319 shares traded.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.75 at $178.32, with 471,646 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is +0.23 at $61.42, with 360,396 shares traded. XOM's current last sale is 98.27% of the target price of $62.5.

