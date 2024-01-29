Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 29, 2024 : SOFI, HUBC, SQQQ, TQQQ, TSLA, SAVE, AMD, NIO, ZIM, ALTM, PLTR, GFI

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 26.13 to 17,447.14. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 59,848,361 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is +1.16 at $8.78, with 15,455,178 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: SoFi Concludes Acquisition of Technisys



Hub Cyber Security Ltd. (HUBC) is +0.48 at $2.14, with 5,649,110 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.03 at $12.16, with 2,374,719 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.2 at $55.64, with 1,354,561 shares traded.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +1.9 at $185.15, with 1,283,741 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 82.29% of the target price of $225.



Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) is +0.15 at $6.40, with 976,428 shares traded. SAVE's current last sale is 128% of the target price of $5.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +2.51 at $179.76, with 928,148 shares traded.AMD is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/30/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.58 per share, which represents a 54 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.02 at $6.16, with 746,126 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 65.19% of the target price of $9.45.



ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is +1.31 at $14.75, with 535,964 shares traded. ZIM's current last sale is 148.99% of the target price of $9.9.



Arcadium Lithium plc (ALTM) is -0.04 at $5.05, with 498,047 shares traded. ALTM's current last sale is 38.85% of the target price of $13.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.08 at $16.43, with 462,704 shares traded.PLTR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/5/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.04 per share, which represents a -2 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is +0.45 at $14.47, with 406,922 shares traded. GFI's current last sale is 98.77% of the target price of $14.65.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.