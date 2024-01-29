News & Insights

Pre-Market
SOFI

Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 29, 2024 : SOFI, HUBC, SQQQ, TQQQ, TSLA, SAVE, AMD, NIO, ZIM, ALTM, PLTR, GFI

January 29, 2024 — 08:29 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 26.13 to 17,447.14. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 59,848,361 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is +1.16 at $8.78, with 15,455,178 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: SoFi Concludes Acquisition of Technisys

Hub Cyber Security Ltd. (HUBC) is +0.48 at $2.14, with 5,649,110 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.03 at $12.16, with 2,374,719 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.2 at $55.64, with 1,354,561 shares traded.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +1.9 at $185.15, with 1,283,741 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 82.29% of the target price of $225.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) is +0.15 at $6.40, with 976,428 shares traded. SAVE's current last sale is 128% of the target price of $5.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +2.51 at $179.76, with 928,148 shares traded.AMD is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/30/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.58 per share, which represents a 54 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.02 at $6.16, with 746,126 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 65.19% of the target price of $9.45.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is +1.31 at $14.75, with 535,964 shares traded. ZIM's current last sale is 148.99% of the target price of $9.9.

Arcadium Lithium plc (ALTM) is -0.04 at $5.05, with 498,047 shares traded. ALTM's current last sale is 38.85% of the target price of $13.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.08 at $16.43, with 462,704 shares traded.PLTR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/5/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.04 per share, which represents a -2 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is +0.45 at $14.47, with 406,922 shares traded. GFI's current last sale is 98.77% of the target price of $14.65.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market

Stocks mentioned

SOFI
HUBC
SQQQ
TQQQ
TSLA
SAVE
AMD
NIO
ZIM
ALTM
PLTR
GF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.