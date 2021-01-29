Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 29, 2021 : AMC, NOK, AAL, BB, EXPR, MRNA, PFE, GME, SQQQ, CATB, AAPL, NVAX

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -53.8 to 13,147.73. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 40,122,117 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +3.66 at $12.29, with 31,579,146 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 307.25% of the target price of $4.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.29 at $4.98, with 24,694,561 shares traded.NOK is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/4/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.12 per share, which represents a 17 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +1.05 at $19.15, with 7,421,430 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 153.2% of the target price of $12.5.



BlackBerry Limited (BB) is +2.31 at $16.96, with 4,378,230 shares traded. BB's current last sale is 294.96% of the target price of $5.75.



Express, Inc. (EXPR) is +1.67 at $6.37, with 4,321,157 shares traded. EXPR's current last sale is 424.67% of the target price of $1.5.



Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is +46.96 at $206.51, with 3,752,172 shares traded. MRNA's current last sale is 189.46% of the target price of $109.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +1.78 at $37.64, with 2,818,351 shares traded.PFE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/2/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.48 per share, which represents a 55 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Gamestop Corporation (GME) is +150.4 at $344.00, with 2,647,965 shares traded. GME's current last sale is 2,457.14% of the target price of $14.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.36 at $14.21, with 2,360,107 shares traded. This represents a 10.93% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CATB) is +1.08 at $3.51, with 2,300,753 shares traded.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.3398 at $135.75, with 1,658,444 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) is +72.99 at $207.00, with 1,546,256 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVAX is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.