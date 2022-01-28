Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 28, 2022 : AAPL, TQQQ, SQQQ, QQQ, UBS, NIO, LCID, SOFI, F, NOK, PG, CAT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 35.45 to 14,038.56. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 29,813,175 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +3.28 at $162.50, with 3,678,162 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.36 at $50.20, with 3,179,883 shares traded. This represents a 33.81% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.18 at $46.78, with 2,721,271 shares traded. This represents a 66.18% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -2.93 at $338.17, with 2,443,899 shares traded. This represents a 13.69% increase from its 52 Week Low.



UBS AG (UBS) is -0.47 at $17.95, with 2,202,788 shares traded.UBS is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/1/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.24 per share, which represents a 46 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.86 at $20.25, with 1,618,655 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is -0.84 at $27.86, with 1,292,516 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LCID is in the "buy range".



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is -0.3 at $11.06, with 1,105,235 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.31 at $19.14, with 989,902 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.43. F is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/3/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.43 per share, which represents a 34 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is unchanged at $5.59, with 712,839 shares traded.NOK is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/3/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.12 per share, which represents a 17 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) is -0.91 at $158.22, with 555,703 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.34. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PG is in the "buy range".



Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) is -3.58 at $208.59, with 528,706 shares traded. CAT's current last sale is 85.84% of the target price of $243.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.