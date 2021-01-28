Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 28, 2021 : NOK, AAL, AMC, BB, EXPR, CCL, GME, SQQQ, AAPL, UAL, JBLU, QQQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -64.35 to 13,048.3. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 96,927,325 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -1.02 at $5.53, with 112,353,402 shares traded.NOK is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/4/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.12 per share, which represents a 17 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +6.39 at $22.95, with 57,877,936 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: JetBlue and American Airlines Advance Strategic Alliance Following Regulatory Review



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -4.24 at $15.66, with 51,924,338 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



BlackBerry Limited (BB) is -2.71 at $22.39, with 8,616,941 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Express, Inc. (EXPR) is -0.25 at $9.30, with 8,187,348 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +1.69 at $20.67, with 6,545,653 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 121.59% of the target price of $17.



Gamestop Corporation (GME) is +98.49 at $446.00, with 4,514,141 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.38 at $14.45, with 2,755,708 shares traded. This represents a 12.8% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -3.71 at $138.35, with 2,587,198 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) is +2.34 at $43.25, with 1,964,034 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.09. UAL's current last sale is 94.02% of the target price of $46.



JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) is +1 at $15.68, with 1,291,393 shares traded. PR Newswire Reports: JetBlue Selects ASAPP Artificial Intelligence Platform for Customer Experience Transformation



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -2.61 at $316.82, with 1,236,365 shares traded. This represents a 92.09% increase from its 52 Week Low.

