Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 27, 2023 : BZFD, TSLA, INTC, TQQQ, SQQQ, TSLL, CCL, CS, SI, NIO, CL, AXP

January 27, 2023 — 08:29 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -42.91 to 12,008.57. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 87,022,490 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

BuzzFeed, Inc. (BZFD) is +0.74 at $2.83, with 14,948,807 shares traded. BZFD's current last sale is 141.5% of the target price of $2.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +1.88 at $162.15, with 5,577,040 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 87.18% of the target price of $186.

Intel Corporation (INTC) is -3.09 at $27.00, with 5,223,529 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 90% of the target price of $30.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.35 at $22.33, with 4,091,915 shares traded. This represents a 38.7% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.61 at $40.60, with 2,133,019 shares traded. This represents a 30.25% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is +0.15 at $9.20, with 1,516,360 shares traded. This represents a 98.28% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.08 at $10.71, with 585,718 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 107.1% of the target price of $10.

Credit Suisse Group (CS) is -0.0799 at $3.49, with 435,882 shares traded. CS's current last sale is 68.43% of the target price of $5.1.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) is -1.29 at $12.82, with 424,851 shares traded. SI's current last sale is 91.57% of the target price of $14.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.06 at $12.11, with 376,642 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) is -2.77 at $72.76, with 291,443 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.77. CL's current last sale is 89.83% of the target price of $81.

American Express Company (AXP) is +8.18 at $164.06, with 283,247 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: American Express Jumps 5.4% on Stellar Q3 Results

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

