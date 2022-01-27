Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 27, 2022 : DOYU, AMD, VZ, XLNX, TQQQ, UBS, SQQQ, T, QQQ, MPC, NOK, OCA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 102.67 to 14,275.43. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 36,805,979 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) is +0.2 at $2.41, with 8,798,594 shares traded. DOYU's current last sale is 61.79% of the target price of $3.9.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is -0.45 at $110.26, with 5,945,624 shares traded.AMD is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/1/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.69 per share, which represents a 45 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +0.08 at $51.10, with 4,672,600 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.37. VZ's current last sale is 86.61% of the target price of $59.



Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) is +7.2472 at $182.63, with 2,654,180 shares traded. XLNX's current last sale is 87.59% of the target price of $208.5.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.4 at $54.55, with 2,450,268 shares traded. This represents a 45.41% increase from its 52 Week Low.



UBS AG (UBS) is -0.22 at $18.58, with 2,002,994 shares traded.UBS is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/1/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.24 per share, which represents a 46 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1 at $43.15, with 1,906,724 shares traded. This represents a 53.29% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $24.25, with 1,812,361 shares traded. T's current last sale is 80.83% of the target price of $30.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +3.02 at $347.59, with 1,670,643 shares traded. This represents a 16.86% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is +2.036 at $73.02, with 1,481,750 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.42. MPC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/2/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.47 per share, which represents a -94 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.04 at $5.62, with 1,330,105 shares traded.NOK is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/3/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.12 per share, which represents a 17 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (OCA) is -0.05 at $9.91, with 889,922 shares traded.

