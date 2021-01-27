Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 27, 2021 : AMC, EXPR, BB, NOK, GME, SQQQ, AAPL, CCIV, QQQ, BBBY, TTOO, MSFT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -109.69 to 13,380.5. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 51,893,045 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +10.84 at $15.80, with 162,114,971 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 451.43% of the target price of $3.5.



Express, Inc. (EXPR) is +3.0598 at $6.10, with 21,935,108 shares traded. EXPR's current last sale is 406.65% of the target price of $1.5.



BlackBerry Limited (BB) is +0.49 at $19.41, with 15,305,402 shares traded. BB's current last sale is 352.91% of the target price of $5.5.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.09 at $4.82, with 13,179,669 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 104.78% of the target price of $4.6.



Gamestop Corporation (GME) is +61.17 at $209.15, with 9,554,634 shares traded. GME's current last sale is 1,493.93% of the target price of $14.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.32 at $13.33, with 3,417,093 shares traded. This represents a 4.06% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.19 at $143.35, with 2,716,415 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: Dan Riccio Begins a New Chapter at Apple



Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) is -1.96 at $22.48, with 2,550,885 shares traded.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -2.76 at $325.83, with 2,344,142 shares traded. This represents a 97.56% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is +3.13 at $40.00, with 2,162,615 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending May 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.09. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for BBBY is 14.472974; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



T2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO) is -0.6 at $2.21, with 2,003,343 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +3.81 at $236.14, with 1,631,865 shares traded. MSFT's current last sale is 94.84% of the target price of $249.

