Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 26, 2024 : SQQQ, INTC, TSLA, TQQQ, TSLL, FCX, AMD, C, NIO, TGT, BABA, PLTR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -54.77 to 17,462.22. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 33,568,463 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.16 at $12.13, with 3,759,979 shares traded. This represents a 4.12% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -4.71 at $44.84, with 3,509,316 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 106.76% of the target price of $42.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +2.62 at $185.25, with 2,219,922 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 75.61% of the target price of $245.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.69 at $55.79, with 2,075,181 shares traded. This represents a 177.15% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is +0.18 at $9.11, with 1,225,625 shares traded. This represents a 14.59% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX) is +0.28 at $39.72, with 1,164,873 shares traded. FCX's current last sale is 87.3% of the target price of $45.5.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is -3.03 at $177.30, with 1,159,213 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.82. AMD is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/30/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.58 per share, which represents a 54 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Citigroup Inc. (C) is -0.37 at $53.36, with 1,103,400 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.59. C's current last sale is 97.02% of the target price of $55.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.03 at $6.01, with 986,804 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 63.6% of the target price of $9.45.



Target Corporation (TGT) is +0.27 at $142.45, with 569,118 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TGT is in the "buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -0.94 at $72.91, with 438,989 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.05 at $16.41, with 415,641 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 126.23% of the target price of $13.

