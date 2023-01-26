Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 26, 2023 : TSLA, TQQQ, AAL, SQQQ, TSLL, SJI, XM, NIO, TFC, TJX, XPEV, NOK

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 107.75 to 11,922.44. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 65,577,450 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +11.13 at $155.56, with 6,492,405 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 77.78% of the target price of $200.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.58 at $22.02, with 6,369,135 shares traded. This represents a 36.77% increase from its 52 Week Low.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.19 at $16.45, with 2,529,350 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.14. Smarter Analyst Reports: American Airlines Jumps 2% on Lower-than-Feared Quarterly Loss, Revenue Beats



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1.09 at $41.33, with 2,489,778 shares traded. This represents a 32.59% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is +0.89 at $8.67, with 2,382,611 shares traded. This represents a 86.85% increase from its 52 Week Low.



South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) is +0.03 at $36.11, with 1,669,091 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) is +3.28 at $14.49, with 1,093,810 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XM is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.66 at $12.29, with 1,085,705 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) is +0.21 at $48.99, with 1,000,318 shares traded. TFC's current last sale is 93.31% of the target price of $52.5.



TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (TJX) is +0.35 at $83.00, with 915,501 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TJX is in the "buy range".



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.4 at $10.17, with 751,642 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 82.02% of the target price of $12.4.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.15 at $4.78, with 441,989 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Nokia Bags Deal to Deploy 4G & 5G Network in Indonesia

