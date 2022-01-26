Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 26, 2022 : TQQQ, QQQ, SQQQ, MSFT, AAPL, UMC, F, SOFI, UBS, BBD, NOK, BA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 333.07 to 14,482.19. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 24,371,873 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +3.9 at $57.15, with 3,131,506 shares traded. This represents a 52.34% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +8.19 at $353.30, with 2,345,959 shares traded. This represents a 18.78% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -3.13 at $40.95, with 2,193,393 shares traded. This represents a 45.47% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +15.71 at $304.20, with 1,857,273 shares traded. MSFT's current last sale is 84.15% of the target price of $361.5.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +4.12 at $163.90, with 1,152,797 shares traded.AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/27/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.89 per share, which represents a 168 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is +0.17 at $10.30, with 1,030,719 shares traded. UMC's current last sale is 104.04% of the target price of $9.9.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.97 at $20.95, with 884,137 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.4. F's current last sale is 104.75% of the target price of $20.



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is +0.4 at $13.16, with 861,918 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SOFI is in the "buy range".



UBS AG (UBS) is -0.0743 at $18.54, with 804,293 shares traded.UBS is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/1/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.24 per share, which represents a 46 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Banco Bradesco Sa (BBD) is -0.03 at $4.02, with 796,515 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BBD is in the "buy range".



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.1301 at $5.70, with 735,769 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



Boeing Company (The) (BA) is +4.15 at $208.25, with 669,704 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BA is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.