Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 26, 2021 : NOK, AMC, BB, GE, LI, CCL, VYNE, EXPR, AAPL, BNTX, SQQQ, TLRY

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 13.75 to 13,497.04. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 29,884,553 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.12 at $4.97, with 25,089,106 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 108.04% of the target price of $4.6.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.48 at $4.90, with 12,183,205 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 140% of the target price of $3.5.



BlackBerry Limited (BB) is +0.69 at $18.72, with 10,736,010 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



General Electric Company (GE) is +1.03 at $12.02, with 10,542,485 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: IDC MarketScape Names GE Digital a Leader in Four Worldwide Asset Performance Management Vendor Assessments



Li Auto Inc. (LI) is +0.41 at $32.40, with 2,624,834 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LI is in the "buy range".



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.24 at $19.46, with 2,329,996 shares traded.CCL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/29/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Nov2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -1.92 per share, which represents a 62 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) is -0.15 at $2.49, with 2,212,470 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VYNE is in the "strong buy range".



Express, Inc. (EXPR) is -0.66 at $3.49, with 2,149,220 shares traded. EXPR's current last sale is 232.67% of the target price of $1.5.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.3 at $143.22, with 1,096,635 shares traded.AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/27/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.4 per share, which represents a 125 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



BioNTech SE (BNTX) is -0.21 at $110.40, with 1,014,531 shares traded. BNTX's current last sale is 113.23% of the target price of $97.5.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.0498 at $13.08, with 990,779 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) is +1.225 at $18.41, with 712,572 shares traded. TLRY's current last sale is 184.1% of the target price of $10.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.