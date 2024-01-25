Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 25, 2024 : LVTX, TSLA, TSLL, SQQQ, AAL, NIO, TQQQ, IBN, NOK, LYG, HUM, PLTR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 61.84 to 17,561.14. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 91,375,831 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (LVTX) is +0.84 at $2.40, with 13,123,726 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LVTX is in the "strong buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -18.52 at $189.31, with 6,080,888 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 75.72% of the target price of $250.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is -1.46 at $9.44, with 3,759,187 shares traded. This represents a 30.03% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.0312 at $11.96, with 2,955,259 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.67 at $14.60, with 1,651,273 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.06. Smarter Analyst Reports: American Airlines Jumps 2% on Lower-than-Feared Quarterly Loss, Revenue Beats



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.16 at $5.91, with 1,562,134 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 62.54% of the target price of $9.45.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.23 at $56.55, with 1,551,304 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is +0.35 at $24.10, with 1,048,680 shares traded.IBN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/26/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.35 per share, which represents a 28 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.33 at $3.74, with 858,464 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Nokia Bags Deal to Deploy 4G & 5G Network in Indonesia



Lloyds Banking Group Plc (LYG) is -0.01 at $2.10, with 671,992 shares traded. LYG's current last sale is 80.77% of the target price of $2.6.



Humana Inc. (HUM) is -62.4 at $340.00, with 565,611 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HUM is in the "buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.01 at $16.76, with 492,014 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 128.92% of the target price of $13.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.