Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 25, 2023 : TQQQ, SQQQ, TSLA, BBBY, AMZN, T, QQQ, SHOP, BA, GLOP, NIO, FSR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -174.99 to 11,671.65. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 38,344,819 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.84 at $20.76, with 5,292,030 shares traded. This represents a 28.94% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.63 at $43.76, with 3,563,311 shares traded. This represents a 40.38% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -2.17 at $141.72, with 2,167,234 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Tesla Gets Environmental Approval for Gigafactory Outside Berlin — Report



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is +0.1008 at $3.49, with 1,932,663 shares traded. BBBY's current last sale is 268.52% of the target price of $1.3.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -2.83 at $93.49, with 1,365,325 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.35. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.34 at $19.50, with 1,088,113 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: AT&T Posts Strong Q3 Results on Customer Growth



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -3.72 at $284.65, with 1,053,208 shares traded. This represents a 11.95% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is +1.836 at $44.53, with 1,022,618 shares traded. SHOP's current last sale is 111.32% of the target price of $40.



Boeing Company (The) (BA) is -5.23 at $206.75, with 631,637 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Boeing Signs MOU with Ethiopian Airlines; Shares Down 4%



GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) is +0.9409 at $7.92, with 400,130 shares traded.GLOP is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/26/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.72 per share, which represents a 45 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.1399 at $11.54, with 381,623 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Fisker Inc. (FSR) is -0.55 at $6.75, with 346,793 shares traded. FSR's current last sale is 50% of the target price of $13.5.

