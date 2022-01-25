Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 25, 2022 : APM, SQQQ, TQQQ, SRRA, QQQ, UBS, AAPL, NIO, UL, F, PLTR, AJRD

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -275.7 to 14,233.88. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 29,843,427 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Aptorum Group Limited (APM) is +0.6 at $2.22, with 6,571,940 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +2.84 at $44.11, with 2,916,852 shares traded. This represents a 56.7% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -4.07 at $53.42, with 2,844,634 shares traded. This represents a 42.4% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Sierra Oncology, Inc. (SRRA) is +6.18 at $21.69, with 2,253,089 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SRRA is in the "strong buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -8.12 at $345.18, with 1,918,558 shares traded. This represents a 16.05% increase from its 52 Week Low.



UBS AG (UBS) is -0.14 at $18.33, with 1,404,945 shares traded.UBS is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/1/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.24 per share, which represents a 46 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -3.97 at $157.65, with 907,687 shares traded.AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/27/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.89 per share, which represents a 168 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.76 at $24.11, with 611,651 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Unilever PLC (UL) is -0.44 at $53.10, with 530,957 shares traded.



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.49 at $19.90, with 490,210 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.4. F's current last sale is 99.5% of the target price of $20.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.41 at $12.99, with 474,632 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD) is -7.15 at $37.85, with 423,670 shares traded. AJRD's current last sale is 74.22% of the target price of $51.

