Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 25, 2021 : EXPR, AMC, BB, VYNE, CCIV, GME, SPRQ, AUPH, SQQQ, AAPL, AMTX, QTT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 141.59 to 13,507.99. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 48,577,645 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Express, Inc. (EXPR) is +1.465 at $3.26, with 35,174,026 shares traded. EXPR's current last sale is 217% of the target price of $1.5.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +1.26 at $4.77, with 28,275,538 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 136.29% of the target price of $3.5.



BlackBerry Limited (BB) is +6.16 at $20.20, with 12,793,276 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) is +0.69 at $2.57, with 9,406,374 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VYNE is in the "strong buy range".



Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) is +3.57 at $25.92, with 9,235,940 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Gamestop Corporation (GME) is +33 at $98.01, with 7,078,708 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (SPRQ) is +4.59 at $16.40, with 4,608,940 shares traded.



Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) is +6.03 at $20.89, with 4,375,117 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AUPH is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.41 at $12.99, with 2,673,981 shares traded. This represents a -1.59% decrease from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +3.8601 at $142.93, with 2,551,543 shares traded.AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/27/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.39 per share, which represents a 125 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Aemetis, Inc (AMTX) is +2.22 at $6.62, with 2,035,787 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMTX is in the "strong buy range".



Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) is +0.4 at $3.77, with 1,372,827 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QTT is in the "strong buy range".

