Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 24, 2024 : SQQQ, NIO, TQQQ, T, RUM, TSLA, BABA, KURA, DWAC, XPEV, BP, PLTR

January 24, 2024 — 08:29 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 146.52 to 17,550.73. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 35,421,005 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.33 at $11.86, with 4,883,341 shares traded. This represents a -1.82% decrease from its 52 Week Low.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.36 at $6.57, with 2,987,633 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 69.52% of the target price of $9.45.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.51 at $56.92, with 2,607,093 shares traded. This represents a 184.88% increase from its 52 Week Low.

AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.57 at $16.62, with 2,087,117 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: AT&T Posts Strong Q3 Results on Customer Growth

Rumble Inc. (RUM) is -0.02 at $6.48, with 1,980,034 shares traded.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +3.53 at $212.67, with 1,557,782 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Tesla Gets Environmental Approval for Gigafactory Outside Berlin — Report

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +1.48 at $75.50, with 1,426,088 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

Kura Oncology, Inc. (KURA) is +1.58 at $15.00, with 954,394 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for KURA is 9.217263; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) is -4.05 at $46.70, with 936,804 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.14 at $9.86, with 916,538 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 54.48% of the target price of $18.1.

BP p.l.c. (BP) is +0.08 at $34.33, with 667,959 shares traded. BP's current last sale is 81.74% of the target price of $42.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.31 at $17.64, with 573,956 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 135.69% of the target price of $13.

