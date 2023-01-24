Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 24, 2023 : TSLA, BBBY, TQQQ, SQQQ, TSLL, VZ, AMD, GE, NIO, AEG, AMC, PBR

Pre-Market
January 24, 2023 — 08:29 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -84.71 to 11,787.83. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 39,264,877 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -0.91 at $142.84, with 3,757,285 shares traded.TSLA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/25/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1 per share, which represents a 68 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is +0.539 at $3.48, with 3,289,769 shares traded. BBBY's current last sale is 267.62% of the target price of $1.3.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.27 at $21.46, with 2,802,075 shares traded. This represents a 33.29% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.55 at $42.39, with 1,991,123 shares traded. This represents a 35.99% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is -0.08 at $7.64, with 1,333,863 shares traded. This represents a 64.66% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is -0.99 at $38.64, with 916,825 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Verizon Partners with Celona to Launch Turn-key Private Networking Solution

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is -1.99 at $74.54, with 779,154 shares traded.AMD is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/31/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.52 per share, which represents a 83 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

General Electric Company (GE) is +1.19 at $80.96, with 619,366 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.08 at $11.98, with 434,683 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

Aegon NV (AEG) is +0.03 at $5.40, with 408,537 shares traded. AEG's current last sale is 94.74% of the target price of $5.7.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.04 at $5.70, with 314,168 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 285% of the target price of $2.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) is +0.16 at $11.89, with 309,095 shares traded. PBR's current last sale is 89.74% of the target price of $13.25.

