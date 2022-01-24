Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 24, 2022 : EXTN, TQQQ, SQQQ, PFE, QQQ, KSS, UBS, SOFI, NIO, AAPL, DVN, TSLA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -235.99 to 14,202.41. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 40,991,983 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Exterran Corporation (EXTN) is +1.63 at $4.63, with 10,763,244 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EXTN is in the "strong buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -2.61 at $54.06, with 3,643,588 shares traded. This represents a 44.1% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.93 at $43.72, with 3,386,179 shares traded. This represents a 55.31% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -2.09 at $50.70, with 3,312,692 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PFE is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -5.32 at $346.37, with 2,831,851 shares traded. This represents a 16.45% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Kohl's Corporation (KSS) is +15.77 at $62.61, with 2,690,376 shares traded. KSS's current last sale is 92.76% of the target price of $67.5.



UBS AG (UBS) is -0.44 at $18.59, with 2,605,398 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBS is in the "buy range".



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is -0.99 at $12.90, with 2,030,309 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SOFI is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -2.05 at $25.30, with 1,978,009 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -2.91 at $159.50, with 1,950,954 shares traded.AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/27/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.89 per share, which represents a 168 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is -1.17 at $44.95, with 1,900,278 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DVN is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -51.37 at $892.53, with 1,280,266 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.68. TSLA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/26/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.68 per share, which represents a 24 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.