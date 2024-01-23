Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 23, 2024 : RUM, BABA, NIO, SQQQ, DWAC, TQQQ, INTC, TSLA, VZ, SAVE, PLTR, TKO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 57.66 to 17,388.04. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 34,437,870 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Rumble Inc. (RUM) is +0.91 at $5.80, with 6,162,549 shares traded.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +3.59 at $72.22, with 2,203,048 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.33 at $6.31, with 2,152,891 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 66.77% of the target price of $9.45.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.09 at $12.25, with 1,939,966 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) is +0.4416 at $50.13, with 1,872,243 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.4199 at $55.18, with 1,530,787 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.1 at $48.32, with 1,332,256 shares traded.INTC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/25/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.27 per share, which represents a 10 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +1.351 at $210.15, with 922,041 shares traded.TSLA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/24/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.6 per share, which represents a 107 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +1.67 at $41.25, with 852,392 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Verizon Partners with Celona to Launch Turn-key Private Networking Solution



Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) is +0.17 at $8.15, with 841,299 shares traded. SAVE's current last sale is 74.09% of the target price of $11.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.19 at $17.79, with 779,869 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 136.85% of the target price of $13.



TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (TKO) is +17.59 at $95.00, with 543,664 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TKO is in the "buy range".

