Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 23, 2023 : TQQQ, TSLA, PLRX, SQQQ, TCRX, BBBY, NOK, NIO, W, F, SHOP, CCL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 31.83 to 11,650.86. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 44,521,089 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.21 at $20.60, with 4,854,263 shares traded. This represents a 27.95% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +2.8 at $136.22, with 2,719,412 shares traded.TSLA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/25/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.02 per share, which represents a 68 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (PLRX) is +14.11 at $36.62, with 2,210,131 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for PLRX is 10.754851; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.43 at $44.36, with 1,723,840 shares traded. This represents a 42.31% increase from its 52 Week Low.



TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (TCRX) is +0.8 at $2.90, with 1,485,332 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TCRX is in the "strong buy range".



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is -0.1115 at $3.24, with 1,340,104 shares traded. BBBY's current last sale is 249.12% of the target price of $1.3.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.03 at $4.64, with 528,494 shares traded.NOK is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/26/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.14 per share, which represents a 15 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.21 at $11.28, with 441,041 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Wayfair Inc. (W) is +5.96 at $52.75, with 421,074 shares traded. W's current last sale is 131.88% of the target price of $40.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.07 at $12.47, with 402,082 shares traded. F's current last sale is 83.13% of the target price of $15.



Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is +1.76 at $42.24, with 285,033 shares traded. SHOP's current last sale is 105.6% of the target price of $40.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.1 at $10.57, with 274,798 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 105.7% of the target price of $10.

