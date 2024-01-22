News & Insights

Pre-Market
CHRS

Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 22, 2024 : CHRS, SQQQ, TQQQ, NIO, AMD, SAVE, TSLA, PLTR, NVDA, ADM, BABA, XPEV

January 22, 2024 — 08:28 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 81.83 to 17,395.83. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 48,671,712 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS) is +0.44 at $2.88, with 5,504,796 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CHRS is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.2401 at $12.14, with 3,565,827 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.15 at $55.69, with 2,108,466 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.23 at $5.83, with 2,052,136 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +1.506 at $175.74, with 1,945,176 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.96. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) is +0.24 at $6.92, with 1,606,996 shares traded. SAVE's current last sale is 39.54% of the target price of $17.5.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +1.3249 at $213.51, with 1,132,942 shares traded.TSLA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/24/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.6 per share, which represents a 107 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.44 at $17.22, with 1,126,555 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 132.46% of the target price of $13.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +6.42 at $601.33, with 1,029,936 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) is -10.19 at $58.00, with 887,078 shares traded.ADM is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/25/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.64 per share, which represents a 193 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -1.85 at $67.57, with 773,496 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -0.72 at $8.92, with 479,736 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 49.28% of the target price of $18.1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market

Stocks mentioned

CHRS
SQQQ
TQQQ
NIO
AMD
SAVE
TSLA
PLTR
NVDA
ADM
BABA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.