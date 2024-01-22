Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 22, 2024 : CHRS, SQQQ, TQQQ, NIO, AMD, SAVE, TSLA, PLTR, NVDA, ADM, BABA, XPEV

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 81.83 to 17,395.83. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 48,671,712 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS) is +0.44 at $2.88, with 5,504,796 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CHRS is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.2401 at $12.14, with 3,565,827 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.15 at $55.69, with 2,108,466 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.23 at $5.83, with 2,052,136 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +1.506 at $175.74, with 1,945,176 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.96. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) is +0.24 at $6.92, with 1,606,996 shares traded. SAVE's current last sale is 39.54% of the target price of $17.5.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +1.3249 at $213.51, with 1,132,942 shares traded.TSLA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/24/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.6 per share, which represents a 107 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.44 at $17.22, with 1,126,555 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 132.46% of the target price of $13.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +6.42 at $601.33, with 1,029,936 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) is -10.19 at $58.00, with 887,078 shares traded.ADM is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/25/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.64 per share, which represents a 193 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -1.85 at $67.57, with 773,496 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -0.72 at $8.92, with 479,736 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 49.28% of the target price of $18.1.

