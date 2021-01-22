Pre-Market
CLII

Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 22, 2021 : CLII, F, SCYX, NIO, SQQQ, AMC, AMTX, QTT, AAPL, ACB, INTC, BB

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -79.93 to 13,325.06. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 27,167,274 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (CLII) is +6.5 at $19.84, with 4,329,411 shares traded.

Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.03 at $11.50, with 2,715,442 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (SCYX) is +2.17 at $9.48, with 2,590,680 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SCYX is in the "strong buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.179 at $58.16, with 2,406,353 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 114.83% of the target price of $50.65.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.24 at $13.52, with 1,947,609 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.11 at $2.87, with 1,915,005 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 82% of the target price of $3.5.

Aemetis, Inc (AMTX) is +0.54 at $4.57, with 1,777,355 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMTX is in the "strong buy range".

Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) is +0.07 at $4.41, with 1,607,803 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QTT is in the "strong buy range".

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.19 at $135.68, with 1,118,179 shares traded.AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/27/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.39 per share, which represents a 125 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is -0.71 at $10.46, with 673,566 shares traded. ACB's current last sale is 113.82% of the target price of $9.19.

Intel Corporation (INTC) is -3.01 at $59.45, with 657,621 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 99.92% of the target price of $59.5.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) is -0.54 at $12.31, with 657,325 shares traded. BB's current last sale is 223.82% of the target price of $5.5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CLII F SCYX NIO SQQQ AMC AMTX QTT AAPL ACB INTC B
Nasdaq N

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Get the latest stock market news, stock information & quotes, data analysis reports, as well as a general overview of the market landscape from Nasdaq.

Read Nasdaq.com's Bio

Explore Pre-Market

Explore

Most Popular