Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 21, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, SOFI, CRHC, UBS, PTON, QQQ, NFLX, BHP, F, NEE, STLA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -104.45 to 14,742.01. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 26,416,628 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.48 at $60.40, with 2,055,171 shares traded. This represents a 61% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.86 at $39.47, with 2,043,159 shares traded. This represents a 40.21% increase from its 52 Week Low.



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is +0.07 at $15.07, with 1,892,260 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SOFI is in the "buy range".



Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (CRHC) is +0.03 at $9.88, with 1,554,471 shares traded.



UBS AG (UBS) is +0.0866 at $19.25, with 1,509,666 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBS is in the "buy range".



Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) is +1.34 at $25.56, with 1,487,614 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -2.72 at $359.00, with 1,419,526 shares traded. This represents a 20.69% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) is -99.15 at $409.10, with 1,353,408 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NFLX is in the "buy range".



BHP Group Limited (BHP) is -2.28 at $65.75, with 1,038,867 shares traded. BHP's current last sale is 90.07% of the target price of $73.



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.46 at $21.19, with 1,012,742 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.4. F's current last sale is 105.95% of the target price of $20.



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) is -0.02 at $83.49, with 618,423 shares traded.NEE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/25/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.4 per share, which represents a 40 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Stellantis N.V. (STLA) is -0.03 at $20.54, with 608,360 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for STLA is in the "strong buy range".

