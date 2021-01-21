Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 21, 2021 : AMC, QTT, FCEL, F, BB, ECOR, AAPL, NIO, SNY, SQQQ, UMC, TSM

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 76.17 to 13,372.62. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 26,906,105 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.08 at $3.05, with 3,210,146 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 87.14% of the target price of $3.5.



Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) is +1.01 at $3.70, with 3,004,713 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QTT is in the "strong buy range".



FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) is -1.1 at $15.66, with 2,653,845 shares traded. GlobeNewswire Reports: FuelCell Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Financial Results Conference Call on January 21, 2021 at 10 A.M. Eastern Time



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.44 at $11.30, with 2,503,967 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



BlackBerry Limited (BB) is +0.27 at $13.06, with 1,499,809 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



electroCore, Inc. (ECOR) is +0.34 at $2.82, with 1,134,533 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ECOR is in the "strong buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +2.07 at $134.10, with 1,084,634 shares traded.AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/27/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.39 per share, which represents a 125 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.6 at $57.11, with 834,880 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 112.75% of the target price of $50.65.



Sanofi (SNY) is +0.1268 at $50.04, with 806,923 shares traded. SNY's current last sale is 80.7% of the target price of $62.



ProShares Trust (SQQQ) is -0.22 at $13.41, with 744,111 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is +0.38 at $9.94, with 720,496 shares traded.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is +3.91 at $134.55, with 703,328 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TSM is in the "buy range".

