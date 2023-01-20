Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 20, 2023 : TQQQ, SQQQ, BBBY, TSLA, AZN, GOOGL, XPEV, JWN, ALLY, IONQ, AMC, NIO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 81.27 to 11,376.94. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 36,115,349 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.36 at $19.21, with 3,614,365 shares traded. This represents a 19.32% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.92 at $47.90, with 1,932,489 shares traded. This represents a 53.66% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is -0.25 at $3.54, with 1,845,066 shares traded. BBBY's current last sale is 272.31% of the target price of $1.3.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +1.8856 at $129.06, with 1,611,162 shares traded.TSLA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/25/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.04 per share, which represents a 68 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) is -0.98 at $69.51, with 1,174,554 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AZN is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +3.21 at $96.26, with 1,153,928 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.27 at $9.22, with 468,415 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 74.35% of the target price of $12.4.



Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) is -1.23 at $16.22, with 438,234 shares traded. JWN's current last sale is 77.24% of the target price of $21.



Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) is +2.61 at $28.80, with 349,785 shares traded. ALLY's current last sale is 96% of the target price of $30.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +0.25 at $4.27, with 302,946 shares traded. IONQ's current last sale is 47.44% of the target price of $9.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.07 at $5.59, with 290,061 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 279.5% of the target price of $2.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.16 at $10.93, with 280,193 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

