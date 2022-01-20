Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 20, 2022 : F, SOFI, CSPR, QQQ, TQQQ, WIMI, AAPL, SQQQ, BABA, CS, CVNA, CRM

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 135.57 to 15,183.41. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 36,265,825 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.51 at $21.94, with 1,718,945 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.4. F's current last sale is 109.7% of the target price of $20.



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is +0.43 at $14.14, with 1,391,925 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SOFI is in the "buy range".



Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR) is +0.74 at $6.47, with 1,334,007 shares traded. CSPR's current last sale is 93.77% of the target price of $6.9.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +2.85 at $369.33, with 1,216,084 shares traded. This represents a 24.17% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.42 at $65.79, with 1,193,568 shares traded. This represents a 75.37% increase from its 52 Week Low.



WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) is +0.16 at $3.16, with 1,019,322 shares traded. WIMI's current last sale is 45.14% of the target price of $7.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.49 at $166.72, with 917,787 shares traded.AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/27/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.89 per share, which represents a 168 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.85 at $36.30, with 780,829 shares traded. This represents a 28.95% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +7.46 at $135.20, with 722,312 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Credit Suisse Group (CS) is +0.05 at $9.92, with 674,662 shares traded. CS's current last sale is 104.42% of the target price of $9.5.



Carvana Co. (CVNA) is -1.68 at $155.45, with 639,382 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVNA is in the "buy range".



Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) is +2 at $228.27, with 533,178 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRM is in the "buy range".

