Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 20, 2021 : AMC, APM, BB, BABA, BEST, CCIV, GRTS, SQQQ, SPI, NIO, CRNT, ACRS

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 129.74 to 13,126.28. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 29,259,463 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.38 at $3.44, with 7,507,384 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 98.29% of the target price of $3.5.



Aptorum Group Limited (APM) is +1.84 at $5.02, with 5,289,038 shares traded.



BlackBerry Limited (BB) is +0.62 at $12.97, with 2,487,847 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +16.33 at $267.98, with 2,030,944 shares traded. BABA's current last sale is 81.21% of the target price of $330.



BEST Inc. (BEST) is +0.25 at $2.30, with 1,664,761 shares traded. BEST's current last sale is 42.36% of the target price of $5.43.



Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) is +0.25 at $18.15, with 1,308,249 shares traded.



Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (GRTS) is +0.03 at $22.30, with 1,071,006 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares Trust (SQQQ) is -0.41 at $14.23, with 975,918 shares traded. This represents a -5.51% decrease from its 52 Week Low.



SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) is +1.37 at $10.81, with 946,063 shares traded.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.83 at $59.27, with 867,787 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 117.02% of the target price of $50.65.



Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) is -0.45 at $6.01, with 820,466 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) is +2.54 at $21.37, with 670,669 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

