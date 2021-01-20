Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 20, 2021 : AMC, APM, BB, BABA, BEST, CCIV, GRTS, SQQQ, SPI, NIO, CRNT, ACRS
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 129.74 to 13,126.28. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 29,259,463 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.38 at $3.44, with 7,507,384 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 98.29% of the target price of $3.5.
Aptorum Group Limited (APM) is +1.84 at $5.02, with 5,289,038 shares traded.
BlackBerry Limited (BB) is +0.62 at $12.97, with 2,487,847 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +16.33 at $267.98, with 2,030,944 shares traded. BABA's current last sale is 81.21% of the target price of $330.
BEST Inc. (BEST) is +0.25 at $2.30, with 1,664,761 shares traded. BEST's current last sale is 42.36% of the target price of $5.43.
Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) is +0.25 at $18.15, with 1,308,249 shares traded.
Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (GRTS) is +0.03 at $22.30, with 1,071,006 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
ProShares Trust (SQQQ) is -0.41 at $14.23, with 975,918 shares traded. This represents a -5.51% decrease from its 52 Week Low.
SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) is +1.37 at $10.81, with 946,063 shares traded.
NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.83 at $59.27, with 867,787 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 117.02% of the target price of $50.65.
Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) is -0.45 at $6.01, with 820,466 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) is +2.54 at $21.37, with 670,669 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Explore Pre-MarketExplore
Most Popular
- Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 11, 2021 : NIO, SQQQ, MESO, LI, TSLA, AAPL, XPEV, TWTR, FCEL, AMC, GME, BA
- Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 8, 2021 : NIO, IPOE, TSLA, FCEL, AAPL, XNET, SQQQ, SRPT, SOS, IPOF, ACB, AMC
- Markets Close in the Red, Closer to Breakeven
- Racing Against Time: Covid-19 vs. Vaccines