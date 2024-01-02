News & Insights

Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 2, 2024 : SQQQ, TQQQ, CAN, LBPH, NIO, TSLA, VYGR, HLN, PLTR, BKKT, TME, ZIM

January 02, 2024 — 08:28 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -160.7 to 16,665.23. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 49,786,154 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.46 at $13.91, with 4,792,104 shares traded. This represents a 6.1% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.641 at $49.06, with 2,921,227 shares traded. This represents a 204.71% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) is +0.18 at $2.49, with 2,402,225 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CAN is in the "strong buy range".

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LBPH) is +7.54 at $13.57, with 2,200,267 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LBPH is in the "strong buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.23 at $8.84, with 2,192,929 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 84.59% of the target price of $10.45.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -2.28 at $246.20, with 1,365,252 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 97.5% of the target price of $252.5.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (VYGR) is +2.57 at $11.01, with 1,358,188 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for VYGR is 8.973654; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Haleon plc (HLN) is -0.07 at $8.16, with 1,010,024 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HLN is in the "buy range".

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.29 at $16.88, with 951,969 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 105.5% of the target price of $16.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT) is +0.2098 at $2.44, with 538,975 shares traded. BKKT's current last sale is 180.73% of the target price of $1.35.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is -0.2 at $8.81, with 513,034 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TME is in the "buy range".

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is +0.57 at $10.44, with 417,310 shares traded. ZIM's current last sale is 165.71% of the target price of $6.3.

