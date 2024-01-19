Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 19, 2024 : SAVE, SQQQ, ASTS, TQQQ, IRBT, T, TSLA, NIO, TSLL, W, ALTM, PLTR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 108.18 to 17,090.47. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 48,396,209 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) is +1.97 at $7.67, with 11,763,955 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.3 at $12.85, with 4,671,774 shares traded. This represents a -1.91% decrease from its 52 Week Low.



AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) is -0.92 at $3.24, with 3,524,401 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ASTS is 8.299706; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.17 at $52.73, with 2,689,216 shares traded. This represents a 183.8% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iRobot Corporation (IRBT) is -8.11 at $15.51, with 2,049,913 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.31 at $16.71, with 1,881,021 shares traded.T is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/24/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.55 per share, which represents a 61 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -1.95 at $209.93, with 1,281,023 shares traded.TSLA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/24/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.6 per share, which represents a 107 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.07 at $6.21, with 1,108,968 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 65.71% of the target price of $9.45.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is -0.16 at $11.08, with 1,105,715 shares traded. This represents a 77.85% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Wayfair Inc. (W) is +7.75 at $58.65, with 576,122 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for W is in the "buy range".



Arcadium Lithium plc (ALTM) is -0.05 at $5.37, with 558,552 shares traded. ALTM's current last sale is 29.03% of the target price of $18.5.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.21 at $16.61, with 504,527 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 127.77% of the target price of $13.

