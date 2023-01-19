Pre-Market
TQQQ

Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 19, 2023 : TQQQ, SQQQ, TSLA, ARDX, BBBY, EBAY, CS, AMC, NIO, ALIT, CCL, SNAP

January 19, 2023 — 08:29 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -111.91 to 11,298.38. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 53,596,081 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.52 at $18.94, with 4,925,636 shares traded. This represents a 17.64% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.23 at $48.57, with 3,374,310 shares traded. This represents a 55.81% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -2.29 at $126.49, with 2,644,052 shares traded.TSLA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/25/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.04 per share, which represents a 68 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Ardelyx, Inc. (ARDX) is -0.47 at $2.75, with 1,738,494 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ARDX is in the "buy range".

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is +0.09 at $4.03, with 1,427,588 shares traded. BBBY's current last sale is 310% of the target price of $1.3.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) is unchanged at $45.98, with 1,385,884 shares traded. EBAY's current last sale is 97.83% of the target price of $47.

Credit Suisse Group (CS) is -0.14 at $3.35, with 662,364 shares traded. CS's current last sale is 68.37% of the target price of $4.9.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.19 at $5.46, with 562,531 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 273% of the target price of $2.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.105 at $10.91, with 474,889 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

Alight, Inc. (ALIT) is -0.69 at $8.15, with 456,191 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ALIT is in the "buy range".

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.26 at $10.17, with 444,396 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 101.7% of the target price of $10.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.13 at $9.28, with 391,099 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 92.8% of the target price of $10.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Pre-Market

Stocks mentioned

TQQQ
SQQQ
TSLA
ARDX
BBBY
EBAY
CS
AMC
NIO
ALIT
CCL
SNA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.