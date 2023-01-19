Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 19, 2023 : TQQQ, SQQQ, TSLA, ARDX, BBBY, EBAY, CS, AMC, NIO, ALIT, CCL, SNAP

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -111.91 to 11,298.38. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 53,596,081 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.52 at $18.94, with 4,925,636 shares traded. This represents a 17.64% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.23 at $48.57, with 3,374,310 shares traded. This represents a 55.81% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -2.29 at $126.49, with 2,644,052 shares traded.TSLA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/25/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.04 per share, which represents a 68 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Ardelyx, Inc. (ARDX) is -0.47 at $2.75, with 1,738,494 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ARDX is in the "buy range".



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is +0.09 at $4.03, with 1,427,588 shares traded. BBBY's current last sale is 310% of the target price of $1.3.



eBay Inc. (EBAY) is unchanged at $45.98, with 1,385,884 shares traded. EBAY's current last sale is 97.83% of the target price of $47.



Credit Suisse Group (CS) is -0.14 at $3.35, with 662,364 shares traded. CS's current last sale is 68.37% of the target price of $4.9.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.19 at $5.46, with 562,531 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 273% of the target price of $2.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.105 at $10.91, with 474,889 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Alight, Inc. (ALIT) is -0.69 at $8.15, with 456,191 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ALIT is in the "buy range".



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.26 at $10.17, with 444,396 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 101.7% of the target price of $10.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.13 at $9.28, with 391,099 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 92.8% of the target price of $10.

