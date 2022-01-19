Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 19, 2022 : SOFI, ZGNX, BKKT, GFI, BAC, TQQQ, SQQQ, UL, QQQ, DWAC, F, MS
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 101.74 to 15,312.5. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 25,626,270 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:
SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is +2.03 at $14.09, with 6,153,590 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX) is +10.55 at $26.19, with 4,042,130 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZGNX is in the "buy range".
Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT) is +0.48 at $5.72, with 2,428,646 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is +0.18 at $10.02, with 1,751,922 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GFI is in the "buy range".
Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +1.39 at $47.65, with 1,513,850 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.8. Smarter Analyst Reports: Citi Halts Share Buyback Amid New Regulation
ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.31 at $68.00, with 1,250,852 shares traded. This represents a 81.26% increase from its 52 Week Low.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.759 at $35.14, with 1,164,309 shares traded. This represents a 24.83% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Unilever PLC (UL) is +3.4 at $49.85, with 1,005,477 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +2.81 at $373.36, with 895,071 shares traded. This represents a 25.52% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) is +6.69 at $93.00, with 726,268 shares traded.
Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.29 at $24.67, with 673,024 shares traded. F's current last sale is 123.35% of the target price of $20.
Morgan Stanley (MS) is +2.25 at $96.26, with 416,647 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $2. Smarter Analyst Reports: Understanding Box’s Newly Added Risk Factors
