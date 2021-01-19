Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 19, 2021 : AMC, CCIV, OBSV, NIO, CRNT, NERV, SOS, BB, TLRY, GME, FCEL, SQQQ
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 108.69 to 12,912.62. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 33,409,943 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.39 at $2.72, with 7,194,961 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 77.71% of the target price of $3.5.
Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) is +0.81 at $19.17, with 3,966,725 shares traded.
ObsEva SA (OBSV) is +0.87 at $4.94, with 2,721,585 shares traded. OBSV's current last sale is 82.33% of the target price of $6.
NIO Inc. (NIO) is +1.84 at $58.11, with 2,542,214 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 114.73% of the target price of $50.65.
Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) is +1.36 at $6.21, with 2,074,527 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc (NERV) is +1.34 at $4.05, with 2,002,999 shares traded. NERV's current last sale is 40.5% of the target price of $10.
SOS Limited (SOS) is +0.24 at $2.41, with 1,522,069 shares traded.
BlackBerry Limited (BB) is +0.6298 at $10.47, with 1,497,794 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) is -0.5 at $19.20, with 1,382,587 shares traded. TLRY's current last sale is 192% of the target price of $10.
Gamestop Corporation (GME) is +4.21 at $39.71, with 1,159,034 shares traded. GME's current last sale is 283.64% of the target price of $14.
FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) is +0.87 at $16.71, with 1,019,821 shares traded.FCEL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/21/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.07 per share, which represents a -12 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
ProShares Trust (SQQQ) is -0.36 at $14.96, with 1,003,045 shares traded. This represents a -.66% decrease from its 52 Week Low.
