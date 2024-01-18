Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 18, 2024 : PFE, SQQQ, INTR, TQQQ, U, AMD, FUTU, NIO, ALTM, TSM, AAPL, SAVE

News & Insights

January 18, 2024 — 08:28 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 139.9 to 16,876.18. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 43,501,491 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.04 at $28.19, with 5,056,217 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 82.91% of the target price of $34.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.3604 at $13.36, with 4,593,236 shares traded. This represents a 1.9% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Inter & Co. Inc. (INTR) is +0.01 at $4.55, with 3,384,754 shares traded. INTR's current last sale is 81.25% of the target price of $5.6.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.38 at $50.82, with 2,976,534 shares traded. This represents a 173.52% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Unity Software Inc. (U) is +0.83 at $33.81, with 2,148,220 shares traded. U's current last sale is 93.92% of the target price of $36.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +6.04 at $166.21, with 1,888,764 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.96. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is +0.88 at $47.38, with 1,875,739 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FUTU is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.27 at $6.57, with 1,564,132 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Arcadium Lithium plc (ALTM) is +0.05 at $5.38, with 1,430,548 shares traded. ALTM's current last sale is 29.08% of the target price of $18.5.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is +8.25 at $111.20, with 1,349,335 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TSM is in the "buy range".

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +3.92 at $186.60, with 1,244,267 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) is -0.22 at $5.92, with 1,208,084 shares traded. SAVE's current last sale is 33.83% of the target price of $17.5.

