Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 18, 2023 : TSLA, TQQQ, TSLL, BBBY, UBER, SQQQ, AMC, NIO, AMZN, XPEV, CCL, F

January 18, 2023 — 08:28 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 42.46 to 11,599.65. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 63,339,789 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +5.28 at $136.77, with 5,267,058 shares traded.TSLA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/25/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.04 per share, which represents a 68 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.22 at $20.43, with 2,698,360 shares traded. This represents a 26.89% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is +0.42 at $7.20, with 1,749,386 shares traded. This represents a 55.17% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is -0.07 at $4.07, with 1,668,501 shares traded. BBBY's current last sale is 313.08% of the target price of $1.3.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +0.25 at $29.45, with 1,610,553 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.49 at $45.13, with 1,485,485 shares traded. This represents a 44.78% increase from its 52 Week Low.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.13 at $6.20, with 968,890 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 310% of the target price of $2.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.08 at $11.33, with 743,067 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.5601 at $96.61, with 537,625 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.02 at $9.38, with 439,807 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 75.65% of the target price of $12.4.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.15 at $11.03, with 330,453 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 110.3% of the target price of $10.

Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.07 at $12.74, with 300,384 shares traded. F's current last sale is 84.93% of the target price of $15.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

